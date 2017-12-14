Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Shares Rise on Earnings Beat

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE ) reported on its latest quarter on Thursday, topping expectations by a considerable margin.,

The company posted adjusted earnings of $1.26 per share for its fourth quarter, which was 10 cents ahead of Wall Street’s expectations of $1.16 per share. A year ago, Adobe Systems earned 90 cents per share on an adjusted basis.

Revenue for the period came in at $2.01 billion, topping the $1.61 billion the company raked in a year ago. Analysts polled by Zacks Investment Research were calling for earnings of $1.95 billion for the period.

“Adobe delivered record revenue of $2 billion in Q4,” said Shantanu Narayen, president and CEO, Adobe. “Our strong business momentum is driven by the market-leading solutions we provide to empower people to create and businesses to digitally transform.”

Adobe CFO Mark Garrett also commented on the matter, noting that the company achieved record annual and quarterly revenue thanks to its business model, which drove record profit and earnings

“We are raising our fiscal 2018 revenue target and remain bullish about delivering strong top line and bottom line growth,” he added.

For the current fiscal year, Adobe sees its earnings as being $5.50 per share, while revenue is slated to be $8.73 billion, compared to Wall Street’s expectations of $8.71 billion.

First-quarter earnings is projected to be $1.27 per share, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 per share, while revenue is at $2.04 billion, in line with the Wall Street outlook.

ADBE stock gained 1.6% after the bell Thursday.