Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Earnings Growth Penalize Rating

Currently, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) has a Hold using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. AMD has maintained this ranking for the last month.

With a $10.2 billion market value, the company ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Information Technology, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, The current Portfolio Grader ranking for AMD puts it 71 among the 112 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 401 among the 701 companies in the sector of its Information Technology sector, and number 2,222 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 7 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Advanced Micro Devices has achieved above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. AMD's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Advanced Micro Devices places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure AMD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring system assesses the relative value of AMD's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'.

