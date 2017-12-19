Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Industry Group Rank Hamper Rating

Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD) ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment, and in the top 25% of its sector group, Information Technology, with a market value of $9.9 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, AMD is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 392 among the 703 companies in the sector; The current Portfolio Grader ranking for AMD puts it 73 among the 112 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position and number 2,224 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

AMD is rated as a Hold using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. AMD has maintained this ranking for the last month.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry group is ranked 8 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Advanced Micro Devices has earned above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 4 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are much better than average. AMD's metrics for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Advanced Micro Devices places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures AMD's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AMD's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AMD currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.