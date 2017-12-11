Adverse Sales Growth Make Gilead Sciences (GILD) a Sell

Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) is ranked as a Sell using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. GILD has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The company ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Biotechnology, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $97.0 billion.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 50 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 4 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

GILD's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are considerably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. GILD's grades for return on equity and cash flow are noticeably better than its industry group average. Gilead Sciences' fundamental scores give GILD a place in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view GILD's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GILD currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.