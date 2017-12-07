Agilent Technologies’ (A) Earnings Growth Gives it Buy

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) is ranked as a Buy using Louis Navellier's methodology for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The shares have been downgraded from a Strong Buy to a Buy in the last week.

The company ranks in the top quarter of its industry group, Life Sciences Tools & Services, and in the top decile of sector group, Health Care, with a market value of $22.1 billion.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Life Sciences Tools & Services industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Agilent Technologies has received above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 4 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. A's metric for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Agilent Technologies places in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure A's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, A currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.