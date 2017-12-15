Goodbye AIM: 8 Things to Remember About AOL Instant Messenger

True to their word, AOL has shut down its AOL Instant Messenger, better known as AIM.

Source: Shutterstock

We at InvestorPlace have fond memories about AIM and are sharing some of the best things to remember about the messaging service.

The messaging service first came out back in 1997, when the internet was still in its infancy.

While the service only just ended, AOL stopped active development for it back in 2012.

While AIM was popular with users for a few years after its launch, it was unable to compete with the rise of social media platforms.

Other messaging services have also been coming out over the years and this put additional pressure on AOL Instant Messenger as users switched to these instead.

Those hoping for a new version of the messaging service are out of luck, as AOL says it will be focusing on other products.

AOL also isn’t the same company that it was back when it launched the service. It now goes by Oath and belongs to Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ

(NYSE: AOL was allowing users to sign in and save their information from AIM, but now that the service is closed, any unsaved messages are gone forever.

The amount of users that actually got on AIM before its closure is unknown, but the company did start removing download links for the service prior to its closing today.

You can follow these links to learn more about AIM and why it was shut down by AOL.

