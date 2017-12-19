Tuesday Apple Rumors: AirPods May Get an Upgrade in 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of new AirPods coming in 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

AirPods Upgrade: A new rumor claims that Apple will upgrade its AirPods next year, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company is planning to introduce a new version of its wireless earbuds in mid to late 2018. This rumor also says that the 2018 AirPods will include smaller quartz components than the current version. The source of this rumor is KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. He also expects AirPods sales to grow 100% in 2018.

New Betas: Developers can get their hands on several new betas today,9to5Mac notes. Apple is now letting developers download the second betas for iOS 11.2.5, watchOS 4.2.2, and tvOS 11.2.5. For the most part, it appears that these new betas only contain bug fixes for issues found in the current versions of the operating systems. This is the same for macOS High Sierra 10.13.3, which just got its second developer beta yesterday.

Prime TV App: Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) Prime TV app is performing well on Apple TV, reports TechCrunch. It is now the most downloaded app at launch after coming out this month. The app previously wasn’t available on the set-top box due to disagreements between the two companies. However, announcements that it would make its way to the device came earlier this year. Since its launch, the Amazon Prime TV app has been sitting at the top of the free apps chart.

