Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) a Strong Buy on Best-in-Class Earnings Growth

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) is one of the 702 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector, and a constituent of the 129 company Internet Software & Services GICS industry group within this sector. BABA has a market value of $454.0 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 129 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 12 among the 702 companies in the sector, and number 25 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BABA is rated as a Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's investing system and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BABA has had from Portfolio Grader for 7 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BABA has earned well above-average scores in 5, and above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

BABA's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are better than average, while the score for earnings revisions is worse than average. BABA's score for return on equity is decidedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Based on these fundamental scores, Alibaba Group Holding places in the top decile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge BABA's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, BABA currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.