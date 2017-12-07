Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) a Strong Buy on High-Level Earnings Momentum

With a $446.3 billion market value, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Internet Software & Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, in market value. From the viewpoint of investment attractiveness, the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 1 among the 130 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile; among the sector leaders with a ranking of 8 among the 702 companies in the sector, and number 16 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

BABA has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking BABA has had from Portfolio Grader for 7 months.

The Information Technology sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BABA has received well above-average scores in 5, and above-average scores in 2 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. BABA's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Alibaba Group Holding a position in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BABA's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology balances the relative value of BABA's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.