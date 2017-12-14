Alphabet (GOOGL) Earnings Momentum Hamper Rating

With a $729.1 billion market value, Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) ranks in the top 10% of its industry group, Internet Software & Services, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, in market value. From the vantage point of investment attractiveness, the ranking for GOOGL by Portfolio Grader places it 71 among the 129 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 326 among the 702 companies in the sector, and number 1,741 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks GOOGL as a Hold. Using Louis Navellier's investing methods this stock analysis tool assesses stocks by means of fundamental and quantitative analytical tools. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking GOOGL has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 11 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GOOGL has realized above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. GOOGL's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Alphabet's fundamental scores give GOOGL a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge GOOGL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This unique scoring system takes into account the relative value of GOOGL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.