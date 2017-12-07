Alphabet (GOOGL) Quant Score Hurt Rating

As one of the 702 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is a member of the 130 company Internet Software & Services GICS industry group within this sector. GOOGL has a market value of $712.2 billion which is in the top 10% of its industry group. The current Portfolio Grader ranking for GOOGL puts it 82 among the 130 companies in this industry group, which is a below-average position; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 391 among the 702 companies in the sector, and number 2,206 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

GOOGL has a current recommendation of Hold using Louis Navellier's investing methods and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Internet Software & Services industry group is ranked 10 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

GOOGL has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 2 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

GOOGL's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. GOOGL's metric for return on equity is discernibly better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Alphabet's fundamental scores give GOOGL a place in the top quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to view GOOGL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology considers the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, GOOGL currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.