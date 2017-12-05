Mega-tech stocks are headed to zero … or so the current consensus on Wall Street would have you believe. Suddenly and going into the holidays, traders are selling quality stocks like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) to rotate into laggards like the retail sector.

Source: Shutterstock

The SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSEARCA: XRT ) is up 15% in mere days on speculation that the bearish retail trade is over.

While that might be true, today I am betting that the death of the mega-tech trade is premature. So I want to add to my exposure to GOOGL stock but without any hopium.

Instead of risking $1,013 per share to buy the shares outright, I will bet that the short-term bottom is near. So I will use options to create income without any out of pocket expense. While traditional investors would need to be surgical with entry points into Alphabet stock, I merely need to choose solid support so I’d have plenty of room for error.

GOOGL is a high-priced stock but that doesn’t mean it’s expensive. True, that it is a four-digit price tag, but fundamentally, it is not expensive. It sells at a 33 price-to-earnings ratio, which is but a sliver of that the obviously frothy companies like Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) and Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX ).

GOOGL is down over 6% off the recent all-time highs, so a lot of the froth has already left the stock. If the macroeconomic thesis is still alive then the stock should soon stabilize.

However, I realize that it’s in the process of pricing in a measured bearish move upon having lost the $1030 per share level. Furthermore, I have to be cognizant that year-to-date, GOOGL is still up 27% so there could me more greens to shed; hence the need for the buffer in today’s trade setup.

Next Page