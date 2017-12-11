Altria Group (MO) Quant Score Hurt Rating

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) ranks in the top half of its industry group, Tobacco, and in the top decile of sector group, Consumer Staples, with a market value of $136.6 billion. From an investment attractiveness vantage point, MO is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 80 among the 174 companies in the sector; the current Portfolio Grader ranking for MO puts it 6 among the 8 companies in this industry group and number 1,991 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

MO has a current recommendation of Hold using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MO has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The Consumer Staples sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Tobacco industry group is ranked 4 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Altria Group has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MO's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Altria Group a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively measures MO's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MO's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of MO's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.