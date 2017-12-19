Amazon (AMZN) Gears Up for 2nd Digital Day Sale on Dec 29

To make the most of the holiday shopping spree, online giant Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) has announced its second annual Digital Day sale on Dec 29.

Amazon will once again extend exciting offers across its digital archive. Customers will get access to more than 5000 deals across eight categories including TV shows, mobile games, apps, e-books, and more.

Shares of Amazon have soared 58.8% year to date, underperforming its industry’s 60.2% surge.

Attractive Deals to Woo Customers

On the last weekday of 2017, Amazon will offer deals on digital content to attract consumers who receive gadgets as gifts during the holiday season. The company stated that it will offer considerable discounts on various TV shows, movies, apps, songs, e-books and other software. While some deals will start appearing from Dec 26, the money saving deals will be launched at 12:00 AM ET time on Dec 29.

Amazon is leaving no stone unturned to cash in on holiday shopping. The company recently extended its free shipping deadline to Dec 16 and expanded Prime Free Same-Day Delivery and Prime Free One-Day Shipping options for members across more than 8,000 cities and towns.

Our Take

We expect the Digital Day to work in favor of Amazon and boost its revenues. Last year on Digital Day, Amazon witnessed tremendous sales across digital apps, games and comics and the same is expected to happen again this year. Moreover, per Daniel Ives of GBH Insights, Prime customers are estimated to spend 20-25% more this holiday season than last year.

Amazon has built a foothold in the fast-growing e-commerce market and is devising newer ways to attract consumers. eMarketer expects retail e-commerce sales to reach $2.290 trillion in 2017, accounting for 10.1% of total retail sales. This is again expected to surpass 16% by 2021 when e-commerce sales are estimated to touch $4.479 trillion. Growth of the e-commerce industry with increase in online transaction bodes well for the company and its high-growth rate is likely to be sustained over the next few years.

