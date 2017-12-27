Amazon.com (AMZN) a Buy on Robust Earnings Visibility

Currently, Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) has a Buy using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. AMZN has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

The company is a member of the 33 company Internet & Direct Marketing Retail GICS industry group, which is part of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. AMZN has a market value of $563.1 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group Currently, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 7 among the 33 companies in this industry group, giving it a well above-average position.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Discretionary sector number 10 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AMZN has achieved above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is worse than average. AMZN's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Amazon.com a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively gauges AMZN's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AMZN's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, AMZN currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.