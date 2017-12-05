Amazon.com, Inc. Is a Falling Machete — Catch It With Caution

Current consensus on Wall Street is that the trade in mega-tech stocks over. Traders are rotating out of them and into other laggard sectors like retail. I am not one to blindly follow the herd so I remain a skeptic.

While I believe that a rest for the mega-cap tech stocks sounds logical, I don’t believe that chasing losers is the right formula for success over the next few months. Since the macroeconomic thesis remains unchanged, instead of buying losers, I will add to bullish exposure into proven winners.

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is one of those high-flyers who is resting. If you believe the media, you’d think it has already fallen into an abyss. The fact is that AMZN stock is 5% off its all-time highs. Furthermore and even after this dip, it still is up 50% year-to-date

I do recognize that technically, AMZN stock is precariously perched just above a trend neckline and if lost, it could target $1,091 per share. And that would be too close for comfort to the huge open gap left by the earnings rally.

Normally, pivot zones like this one instill confidence for me, this one is frothier than the usual. Markets didn’t spend enough time trading it so it has not had the chance to consolidate. This could make it too weak of a support zone. Nevertheless, it gives me something against which I can shoot.

Fundamentally, AMZN is not cheap. It has a price-to-earnings ratio that is at least 9 times that of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) and Facebook Inc (NASDAQ: FB ) and more than ten times that of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ).

So it’s not cheap. That is why I will not risk $1,134 of my money to buy the shares and hope for a rally. Instead I will sell downside risk against levels that should provide support. And if they do, then I would generate income out of this air. Since AMZN is a momentum stock and it can move fast, I will leave plenty of room for error.

