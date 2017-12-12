The Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) holiday shipping deadlines of 2017 have been unveiled.

There are several carriers encouraging consumers to send their holiday packages as soon as possible if they want those to arrive on time. For Amazon, you should send your package by December 15 if you’re ordering something with free shipping.

This deadline moves up to December 18 for those who choose standard shipping, which is free for Amazon Prime members. The two-day shipping option, which is also free for Prime members, should place their order by December 22.

The one-day shipping option should be placed by December 23, which is only available in some cities and it is free for Prime members. Same-day delivery might be cutting it close if you’d like your package to arrive by Christmas, but you can still place your order on December 24 by 9:30 a.m. local time in certain cities to make this happen.

Finally, there is the option of using Amazon’s two-hour delivery on December 24 if you place the order by 9:45 p.m. local time or earlier in select cities. This last option is free and it is exclusively available for Prime members through Prime Now.

There are several other options that you can choose from, but these are the main ones to keep in mind if you plan on making this Christmas a memorable one for yourself, friends, family and other loved ones.

AMZN stock fell 0.2% Tuesday.