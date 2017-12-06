Amazon Prime to Offer 2-Hour Delivery for Handmade Gifts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) announced that it has enhanced the Amazon Prime experience for those looking to improve their holiday shopping journey.

Source: Amazon

The e-commerce retailer has a service called Prime Now, which is available in major cities and it free to use for Prime customers. Before, customers had to spend at least $20 for a free two-hour delivery, but the company said that there isn’t a minimum for orders in major cities.

This is especially true when it comes to handmade gifts bought on Amazon as the company said that it will ship handmade, local goods in select markets as part of Prime Now, which offers a one- and two-hour delivery service.

The items come from Amazon Handmade, which is a segment of the company’s website that only sells handcrafted products that the company created to keep up with competition from rival Etsy. The service will be available in Austin, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland, Raleigh, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle.

The company also recently announced that it has launched a subscription-based delivery service in Singapore on Wednesday. Amazon hopes to keep up with growing competition from its overseas rivals with the move.

In July, the retailer added a two-hour delivery service in Southeast Asia as it is putting more effort into a market that could be very profitable for it.

AMZN stock gained 0.9% on Wednesday.