Amazon Same-Day Delivery, One-Day Delivery Now at 3,000 More Cities

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) is expanding its Same-Day Delivery and One-Day Delivery options to 3,000 more cities than before.

Source: Amazon

The e-commerce retailer announced that the move will be available to thousands of new cities across the U.S. as the company and its customers gear themselves for the last-minute shopping frenzy that is approaching quickly.

Amazon Same-Day Delivery and One-Day Delivery were previously available in 5,000 cities and can now be found in 8,000 places. These locations include more than simply major metros as it will now exist in both larger cities and small towns.

The new options are now out in new places in several states, including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and others.

Same-Day Delivery is an option that’s becoming more popular across a number of major retailers, while Amazon has been on top of its game with this, including the addition of the service to 27 metros last spring, which amounted to only 1,000 cities and towns.

“We are continually investing in Prime, adding more selection and making delivery faster and more convenient,” said Greg Greeley, Vice President of Amazon Prime, in a statement.

He added that in 2016, the last Prime Free Same-Day order from Amazon.com was delivered in time for Christmas at 10:23 a.m. on Christmas Eve.

AMZN stock fell 0.2% on Wednesday despite the news of the company’s upgrade.