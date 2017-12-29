Ambev (ABEV) a Buy on Superior Sales Growth

As one of the 172 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) is a component of the 34 company Beverages GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of ABEV is $98.5 billion which falls in the top quarter of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ABEV puts it 16 among the 34 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 41 among the 172 companies in the sector, and number 932 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ABEV has a current recommendation of Buy using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methods. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 4 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 1 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ABEV has attained above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ABEV's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. ABEV's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Ambev's fundamental scores give ABEV a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to gauge ABEV's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, ABEV currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.