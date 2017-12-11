Ambev (ABEV) a Buy on Superior Sales Growth

Ambev SA (NYSE:ABEV) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for the last month.

ABEV is a $99.7 billion in market value component of the Beverages GICS industry group where Portfolio Grader's current ranking for ABEV puts it 15 among the 34 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half. ABEV is ranked in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 44 among the 174 companies in the sector of its Consumer Staples sector and 922 in the Portfolio Grader company universe.

The Consumer Staples sector is ranked number 6 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Beverages industry group is ranked 2 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Ambev has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

ABEV's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well below-average, and a score for sales growth that is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. ABEV's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Ambev's fundamental scores give ABEV a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views ABEV's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ABEV's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring system assesses the relative value of ABEV's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.