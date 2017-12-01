America Movil’s (AMX) Solid Quant Score Make it a Buy

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) is a constituent of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group, which is part of the 65 company GICS Telecommunication Services sector. AMX has a market value of $39.5 billion which is in the top 25% of its industry group. Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AMX puts it 8 among the 21 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile; in the top half of the sector with a ranking of 17 among the 65 companies in the sector, and number 915 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

AMX is rated as a Buy using Louis Navellier's investing approach and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking AMX has had from Portfolio Grader for the last month.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 3 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 9 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

AMX has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. AMX's scores for cash flow and return on equity are strikingly better than its industry group average. America Movil's fundamental scores give AMX a place in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views AMX's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at AMX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system assesses the relative value of AMX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.