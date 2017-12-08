America Movil’s (AMX) Strong Earnings Momentum Keep it a Buy

Currently, America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) has a Buy using the methodology for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. AMX has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

As one of the 65 companies in the GICS Telecommunication Services sector the company is a member of the 21 company Wireless Telecommunication Services GICS industry group within this sector. AMX has a market value of $38.2 billion which is in the top quarter of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for AMX puts it 9 among the 21 companies in this industry group, placing it in the top half.

The Telecommunication Services sector is ranked number 4 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the second quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Wireless Telecommunication Services industry group is ranked 13 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

America Movil has received above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 5 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of great concern with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are substantially below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is worse than the industry average, a score for earnings momentum that is much better than average, while the score for earnings surprises is much worse than average. AMX's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are significantly better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, America Movil places in the bottom quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to gauge AMX's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This unique scoring methodology balances the relative value of AMX's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.