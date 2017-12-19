Amplify Snack Brands (BETR) Upgrade Limited by Sub-Par Earnings Momentum

Amplify Snack Brands Inc (NYSE:BETR) is ranked as a Sell using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. BETR has been upgraded from a Strong Sell to a Sell in the last week.

BETR is one of the 173 companies in the GICS Consumer Staples sector and is a member of the 65 company Food Products GICS industry group within this sector. BETR's market value is $0.5 billion which places it in the bottom half of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for BETR puts it 59 among the 65 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Food Products industry group is ranked 47 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

BETR scores are below-average in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average, while the scores for earnings growth and operating margin are discernably below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. BETR's score for return on equity is materially better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Amplify Snack Brands' fundamental scores give BETR a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure BETR's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, BETR currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.