Analysis of Industry Group Rank Make Evolent Health (EVH) a Sell

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Evolent Health Inc (NYSE:EVH) a Sell. The approach to investing incorporated in this analytical tool developed by Louis Navellier assesses and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week from a fundamental and quantitative perspective. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 4 months.

EVH is one of 24 companies within the Health Care Technology GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. EVH's market value is $1.0 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 22 among the 24 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores the company has achieved are average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

EVH's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions and earnings surprises that are significantly better than average, while the score for earnings momentum is much worse than average. EVH's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Evolent Health places in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure EVH's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring system balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, EVH currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.