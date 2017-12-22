Analytics for Earnings Growth Keep Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) a Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) is the result of using Louis Navellier's Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates his investing methodology. CLF has maintained this ranking for 2 months.

CLF is one of 123 companies within the Metals & Mining GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 266 company GICS Materials sector. CLF has a market value of $2.0 billion which is in the top half of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 109 among the 123 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 25 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The scores attained by CLF are average or below-average scores in 6 of the 8 areas evaluated by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for operating margin and earnings growth that are below average, while the score for sales growth is above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. CLF's scores for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. Cleveland-Cliffs' fundamental scores give CLF a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure CLF's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of CLF's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.