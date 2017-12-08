Analytics for Quant Score Drive Upgrade of Motif Bio (MTFB) to Buy

Motif Bio Plc (NULL:MTFB) is ranked as a Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing methodology. The shares have been upgraded from a Hold to a Buy in the last week.

The company is classified as a component of the 134 company Pharmaceuticals GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. MTFB's market value is $121.6 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group Portfolio Grader's current ranking for MTFB puts it 51 among the 134 companies in this industry group, putting it in the second quartile.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Pharmaceuticals industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Motif Bio has achieved above-average scores in 0 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 8 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MTFB's grades for cash flow and return on equity are worse than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Motif Bio a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views MTFB's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MTFB's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MTFB currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.