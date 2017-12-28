Analytics for Quant Score Drive Upgrade of Vale SA (VALE) to Buy

Portfolio Grader currently ranks Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) a Buy. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this analytical tool, developed by Louis Navellier researches and ranks nearly 5,000 stocks each week. The current overall Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has changed twice in the past month, which represents a greater level of change than is typical.

With a $58.5 billion market value, the company ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Metals & Mining, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Materials, in market value. From the perspective of investment attractiveness, the stock's Portfolio Grader ranking places it 27 among the 123 companies in this industry group, putting in the top quartile; in the top quartile of the sector with a ranking of 50 among the 266 companies in the sector of its Materials sector, and number 850 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 5 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Metals & Mining industry group is ranked 18 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

VALE has received above-average scores in 6 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average grades in 2 of the areas used in the ranking of company stocks.

VALE's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with a ranking for earnings revisions that is much better than the industry average but rankings for earnings surprises and earnings momentum that worse than average. VALE's grades for return on equity and cash flow are discernibly better than its industry group average. Vale SA's fundamental scores give VALE a place in the top decile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view VALE's shares from the aspect of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach assesses the relative value of VALE's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.