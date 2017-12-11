Analytics for Quant Score Make MLP & Strategic Equity Fund (MTP) a Sell

The current recommendation of Sell for MLP & Strategic Equity Fund (NASDAQ:MTP) is computed using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. This represents no change from the previous week and is the same ranking MTP has had from Portfolio Grader for 4 months.

The company is a constituent of the 350 company Biotechnology GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 782 company GICS Health Care sector. The market value of MTP is $33.0 billion which falls in the top 10% of its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for MTP puts it 277 among the 350 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Health Care sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Biotechnology industry group is ranked 50 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MTP scores are below-average in 8 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. MTP's grades for return on equity and cash flow are worse than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, MLP & Strategic Equity Fund places in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views MTP's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at MTP's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology takes into account the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, MTP currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

