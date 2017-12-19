Analytics for Quant Score Make Vipshop Holdings (VIPS) a Sell

Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) is ranked as a Sell using the methods for investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 3 months.

The company is a constituent of the 32 company Internet & Direct Marketing Retail GICS industry group, which is a segment of the 568 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. VIPS's market value is $4.3 billion which falls in the top half of its industry group The stock's Portfolio Grader ranking currently places it 30 among the 32 companies in this industry group, a position that is well below-average.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry group is ranked 37 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has received average or below-average scores in 5 of the 8 areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with a ranking for sales growth that is well above the industry average but rankings for operating margin and earnings growth are below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. VIPS's scores for cash flow and return on equity are materially better than its industry group average. Based on these fundamental scores, Vipshop Holdings places in the top half of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view VIPS's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring approach balances the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Considering this risk/reward calculation, VIPS currently scores well below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.