Alphabet Inc’s (NASDAQ: GOOG , NASDAQ: GOOGL ) Google announced this morning that Android Oreo (Go Edition) is now available.

Source: Google

The new variant of Google’s mobile operating system is designed for low-end phones. Android Go is aimed directly at India, an emerging smartphone market where Google now has more users than in the U.S., and where growth opportunities to drive GOOGL stock are seen.

GOOGL Launches Android Oreo (Go Edition)

Today, Google announced the launch of Android Oreo (Go Edition). Optimized for entry level smartphones, Android Go is a full version of Google’s mobile operating system that will be installed on devices with low-end specs. Originally unveiled at this year’s Google I/O event, Android Oreo (Go Edition) is free for any manufacturer to use. The first devices with the OS installed are expected to hit store shelves in early 2018, in India.

What Is Android Go?

According to Google, Go is a fully functional build of Android that has been optimized to run on devices with just 512MB to 1GB of memory. In comparison, Google’s Pixel 2 smartphone — and most current flagship smartphones — has 4GB of memory to work with. The idea is that going forward, Go editions will be released in parallel with the current version of Android. So this first release is Android Oreo (Go Edition).

How does Google optimize Android Go to provide the same user experience as full-blown Android –including built in Android Assistant– in a much less capable smartphone? The company is using multiple strategies, including reducing the size of its own Go edition apps by 50% and fine-tuning Android performance to make it 15% faster on entry level devices. In addition, when using the Android Go version of the Chrome web browser, everything is run through a server at Google that compresses files before delivering them to the smartphone.

Google says Android Oreo (Go Edition) apps also have its data saver feature enabled by default, reducing the amount of mobile data used.

Third-party apps are likely to be the weak link in the Android Go scheme. After all, Android developers already have a serious fragmentation challenge to deal with when it comes to making apps for Android. That’s one reason why so many still prefer Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) App Store, despite the much smaller iPhone market. Google has created a Go Play section in Google Play that highlights apps that have been optimized for Android Go devices, but time will tell how successful that is.

Next Page