Anemic Earnings Growth Drop Time Warner (TWX) to Sell

Time Warner Inc (NYSE:TWX) is ranked as a Sell using the methodology of Louis Navellier for investing and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. TWX has been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

The company is a member of the 92 company Media GICS industry group, which is part of the 567 company GICS Consumer Discretionary sector. The market value of TWX is $70.7 billion which falls in the top decile in its industry group The current Portfolio Grader ranking for TWX puts it 53 among the 92 companies in this industry group, giving it a lower than average position.

The Consumer Discretionary sector is ranked number 11 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the bottom quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Media industry group is ranked 61 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it well below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company scores are below-average in 4 of the 8 fundamental metrics used by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. TWX's grade for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. Time Warner's fundamental scores give TWX a place in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure TWX's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, TWX currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.