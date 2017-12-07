Anemic Earnings Visibility Downgrade Cotiviti Holdings (COTV) to Sell

Cotiviti Holdings Inc (NYSE:COTV) is a $3.0 billion in market value component of the Health Care Technology GICS industry group where the current Portfolio Grader ranking for COTV puts it 18 among the 24 companies in this industry group, a spot that is well below-average. COTV is ranked in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 531 among the 782 companies in the sector and number 3,192 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks COTV as a Sell. The system for fundamental and quantitative metrics used in this stock evaluation tool developed by Louis Navellier, evaluates and ranks approximately 5,000 stocks each week. The shares have been downgraded from a Hold to a Sell in the last week.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Health Care sector number 7 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Technology industry group is ranked 21 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it near the average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

The company has realized average or below-average scores in 3 of the 8 areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

COTV's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. COTV's metrics for return on equity and cash flow are materially better than its industry group average. These fundamental scores give Cotiviti Holdings a position in the top half of the industry group.

The Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score is used by Portfolio Grader to measure COTV's shares from the viewpoint of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring system balances the relative value of COTV's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores below-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.