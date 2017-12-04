Anemic Earnings Visibility Restrict Altria Group (MO) Rating

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) is one of 8 companies within the Tobacco GICS industry group, which is in turn part of the 174 company GICS Consumer Staples sector. MO's market value is $131.0 billion which places it in the top half of its industry group. MO's Portfolio Grader score ranks 7 within the 8 companies in this industry group; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 96 among the 174 companies in the sector, and number 2,432 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

MO has a current recommendation of Hold using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing methodology. MO has maintained this ranking for 4 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Consumer Staples sector number 6 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Tobacco industry group is ranked 8 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it above-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

MO has earned above-average scores in 3 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 5 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are well above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are a source of great concern with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are worse than average. MO's score for return on equity is much better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Altria Group a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to measure MO's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, MO currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.