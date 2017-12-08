Anemic Sales Growth Hurt Ecolab (ECL) Rating

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is one of the 266 companies in the GICS Materials sector, and a component of the 96 company Chemicals GICS industry group within this sector. The market value of ECL is $39.0 billion which places it in the top 10% of its industry group. The ranking for ECL by Portfolio Grader places it 56 among the 96 companies in this industry group, giving it a below-average spot; in the third quartile of the sector with a ranking of 156 among the 266 companies in the sector, and number 2,590 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

ECL is rated as a Hold using the stock evaluator from Portfolio Grader, which incorporates Louis Navellier's investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Materials sector number 8 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Chemicals industry group is ranked 40 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Ecolab has earned above-average scores in 1 of the 8 fundamental areas analyzed by Portfolio Grader and average or below-average scores in 7 of the areas evaluated in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are below the industry norms for sales growth, operating margin, and earnings growth. Scores for visibility of earnings are worse than the industry norms for earnings revisions, earnings surprises, and earnings momentum. ECL's ranking for return on equity is significantly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. Ecolab's fundamental scores give ECL a place in the third quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view ECL's shares from the perspective of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology evaluates the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, ECL currently scores as average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.