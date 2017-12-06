Anthem (ANTM) a Strong Buy on Stellar Quant Score

Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) is a $59.8 billion in market value constituent of the Health Care Providers & Services GICS industry group where the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 7 among the 82 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders. ANTM is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 39 among the 782 companies in the sector and number 229 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

ANTM has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the approach to investing of Louis Navellier and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 2 months.

The Health Care sector is ranked number 7 among the 12 sectors in the Portfolio Grader universe putting it in the third quartile of all the GICS sectors. The Health Care Providers & Services industry group is ranked 35 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

ANTM has achieved well above-average scores in 0, and above-average scores in 4 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

ANTM's operational scores provide mixed results with rankings for operating margin and earnings growth that are above average, while the score for sales growth is below average. Scores for visibility of earnings are mixed, with rankings for earnings revisions and earnings momentum that are worse than average, while the score for earnings surprises is better than average. ANTM's metric for return on equity is appreciably better than its industry group average but its ranking for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Anthem a position in the top half of the industry group.

Portfolio Grader quantitatively views ANTM's shares using the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score. This metric looks at ANTM's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This proprietary scoring approach considers the relative value of ANTM's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

