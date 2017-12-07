Apple (AAPL) a Strong Buy on Superb Earnings Visibility

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) is one of the 702 companies in the GICS Information Technology sector, and a member of the 37 company Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals GICS industry group within this sector. AAPL has a market value of $876.8 billion which is in the top decile in its industry group. The stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 2 among the 37 companies in this industry group, positioning it among the leaders; in the top decile of the sector with a ranking of 35 among the 702 companies in the sector, and number 97 in the nearly 5,000 company Portfolio Grader universe.

AAPL has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using Louis Navellier's investing methodology and his Portfolio Grader stock evaluator. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 7 months.

Portfolio Grader currently ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals industry group is ranked 37 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Apple has achieved above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas appraised by Portfolio Grader in the ranking of company stocks.

The company's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AAPL's ranking for return on equity is markedly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Apple a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AAPL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This unique scoring approach weighs the relative value of the company's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Using this risk/reward calculation, AAPL currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.