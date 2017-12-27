Apple (AAPL) a Strong Buy on Top-End Quant Score

Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) ranks in the top decile in its industry group, Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals, and in the top 10% of its sector group, Information Technology, with a market value of $897.1 billion. From an investment attractiveness viewpoint, AAPL is ranked among the sector leaders with a ranking of 30 among the 701 companies in the sector; the stock's current Portfolio Grader score places it 3 among the 37 companies in this industry group, putting it in the top decile and number 92 in the 5000 company Portfolio Grader company universe.

AAPL has a current recommendation of Strong Buy using the Portfolio Grader stock evaluator of Louis Navellier, which incorporates his investing approach. The current Portfolio Grader recommendation on the shares has been in place for 7 months.

Currently, Portfolio Grader ranks the Information Technology sector number 3 among the 12 sectors in its universe putting it in the top half of all the GICS sectors. The Technology Hardware Storage & Peripherals industry group is ranked 43 among the 69 industry groups within the GICS sectors, placing it below-average in terms of the Navellier scoring system.

Within the Portfolio Grader stock ranking system Apple has attained above-average scores in 7 of the 8 fundamental areas evaluated.

AAPL's operational scores are a source of strength with a ranking for sales growth, operating margin and earnings growth that are discernibly above average. Scores for visibility of earnings are superior with a ranking for earnings revisions, earnings surprises and earnings momentum that are discernibly better than average. AAPL's score for return on equity is strikingly better than its industry group average but its grade for cash flow is below-average. These fundamental scores give Apple a position in the top quartile of the industry group.

Quantitatively, Portfolio Grader uses the Navellier Proprietary Quantitative Score to view AAPL's shares from the angle of risk/reward. This exclusive scoring methodology assesses the relative value of AAPL's shares based on the current price of the shares relative to its peers, the market and risk associated with its industry and sector groups. Based on this risk/reward calculation, the company currently scores well above-average in its industry group compared to its peers.

Louis Navellier's proprietary Portfolio Grader stock ranking system assesses roughly 5,000 companies every week based on a number of fundamental and quantitative measures. Stocks are given a letter grade based on their results, with A being 'strong buy' and F being 'strong sell'. Explore the tool here.

Commentary provided by UpTick Data Technologies.