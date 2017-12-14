Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is the launch of the new iMac Pro. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

iMac Pro Launch: Customers are now able to order the iMac Pro from AAPL, reports MacRumors. The launch of the new computer includes the 8-core, 10-core, 14-core and 18-core versions. However, customers that order the 14-core or 18-core versions of the iMac Pro won’t see them show up until February. The 8-core and 10-core versions have ship times that will let them show up by the end of the year. The cheapest version of the computer comes in at $4,999 with the most expensive version setting customers back by $13,199.

Tunderbolt 3 Cable: Apple is now selling its own version of the Thunderbolt 3 cable, 9to5Mac notes. This is the first time that the tech company has sold its own version of the cable. Previously, it always stocked a third-party version for customers to buy. Those looking to get their hands on the new Thunderbolt 3 cable from AAPL will spend $40. The cable is roughly 2 feet 6 inches in length.

iOS 11.2.1 Update: Owners of Apple’s iOS devices can now update to iOS 11.2.1, reports BGR. The new update comes out just one week after iOS 11.2 was released. This update is a small one that provides fixes for bugs found in the previous version of the mobile operating system. Owners of devices running iOS can use the software update feature to download and install the new update.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.