Monday Apple Rumors: AirPods Sold Out Until 2018

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of AirPods being sold out. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

AirPods: Customers hoping to get their hands on AirPods anytime soon are out of luck, reports 9to5Mac. A recent shortage in the wireless earbuds means that customers hoping to purchase them for Christmas won’t be able to. The current wait time for AirPods from AAPL’s online store will have customers waiting until January for the headphones to come in. Many other retailers are also dealing with shortages as demand increases during the Christmas season.

macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 Beta: The second developer beta of macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 is now available, AppleInsider notes. This new beta is listed as “17D25b.” It is currently unknown what all changes are coming in this beta as release notes don’t contain much information. It’s likely that this is just going to be a smaller update to fix bugs and increase security. As such, users aren’t likely to see new features added with this update.

iPhone 6s Tests: A new tests shows that iPhone 6s devices are slowing down with age, reports MacRumors. These tests come from Geekbench and look at performances for different iPhone 6s devices while on various versions of iOS. It appears that Apple has been slowing the devices down with updates. This is likely connected to the degradation of the battery. AAPL may chose to slow performance so as to not overwork the battery and help avoid random shutdowns.

