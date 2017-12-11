Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Acquires Shazam for Undisclosed Sum

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a recent acquisition. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Shazam: Apple has officially confirmed that it has acquired Shazam, reports MacRumors. Shazam is an app that lets users identify music with their smartphones and other devices. It does this by listening to the music and comparing it to songs in its database. It’s unknown why AAPL bought Shazam, but the tech company says it has exciting plans for the app in connection to its music streaming service. It is also unknown how much the company paid for Shazam.

macOS High Sierra 10.13.3: The first developer beta of macOS High Sierra 10.13.3 is now available, AppleInsider notes. What exactly Apple has planned for this new beta is still unknown. There isn’t much in the way of details from its release notes, but we’re sure to find out more as developers start sinking their teeth into it. It is still unknown when a public version of the beta will become available.

AirPods Trick: One crafty owner has a trick for keeping AirPods in their ears, reports BGR. The user suggests buying Nexcare Absolute Waterproof Tape and a hole punch for this trick. The person uses the hole punch to take a couple of small circles of take and place them on the AirPods. This tape helps hold the AirPods in the owner’s ears, without them being uncomfortable. The trick also lets the AirPods still fit in the charging case without any problems.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.