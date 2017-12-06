Wednesday Apple Rumors: Notch Coming to All 2018 iPhones

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of designs for 2018 iPhone devices. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

2018 iPhone: A new rumor claims that all 2018 iPhone devices will contain the display notch, reports BGR. According to this rumor, the display notch that first showed up in this year’s iPhone X will become standard in all of Apple’s smartphones next year. This rumor also claims that the tech company will release three new iPhone devices in 2018. It says that two of these smartphones will be the next generation version of the iPhone X. The third will still look like an iPhone X, but will use an LCD display.

Amazon Prime Video: Amazon Prime Video is now available on Apple TV, MacRumors notes. The app is now available for TV owners in the U.S., U.K., Canada and in several other areas of the world. The launch of the app comes after Tim Cook promised it would be out by the end of the year. It also represents the end of a small feud between Apple and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN ) that lasted for a few years.

macOS 10.13.2: AAPL’s macOS 10.13.2 update is now available, reports 9to5Mac. The update to the company’s operating system brings with it some security enhancement and improvements. This includes additional support for third-party USB audio devices. The update also improves viewing PDFs in Preview and compatibility of Braille displays with Mail.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.