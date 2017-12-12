Tuesday Apple Rumors: iMac Pro Will Launch This Week

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of the iMac Pro’s launch. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

iMac Pro: AAPL has confirmed that it will be launching the iMac Pro later this week, reports MacRumors. The tech company will start allowing customers to place orders for the computer on Thursday, Dec. 14, 2017. The computers will start at $4,999 and increase in price from there. Recent rumors claim that only the 8-core and 10-core versions of the iMac Pro will be available for purchase this week. It says that the 14-core and 18-core versions won’t come out until early next year.

iTunes Shutdown: Apple is denying rumors that it will be shutting down the iTunes Music Store, 9to5Mac notes. Recent rumors says that the tech company is preparing to shut the service down as early as 2019. They claim that the tech company wants to shift focus to its music streaming service and has been working on plans to do so since 2016. AAPL is completely denying these rumors, saying that they are false.

iPhone 6 Speeds: A Reddit user claims to know why some smartphones from Apple are getting slower, reports BGR. This Reddit user claims that the tech company is slowing down devices in the iPhone 6 and 6s line to not stress the battery too much. He says that this is what caused the devices to experience random shutdowns that the company had to fix. The user says that replacing the battery with a new one will speed it back up.

