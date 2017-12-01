Friday Apple Rumors: 2018 9.7-Inch iPad May Be Cheapest Yet

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of a new tablet coming next year. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Friday.

2018 iPad: A new rumor claims that Apple is planning to launch the cheapest version of its 9.7-inch iPad in 2018, reports MacRumors. According to this rumor, the tech company will be releasing a 9.7-inch iPad next year that will cost $259. This is $70 cheaper than the $329 version that came out earlier this year. Sources claim the price reduction is to help overcome falling tablet sales. The rumor claims that AAPL will be releasing this new iPad late next year.

iPhone X Shipping: Customers hoping to get their hands on the iPhone X before Christmas need not fear, 9to5Mac notes. Shipping times for the iPhone X are now down to just one week. This means customers that order them now can have them show up well before the holidays. This is a major improvement over ship times between five to six weeks when the iPhone X first came out. It also shows that AAPL is making progress is speeding up production of the device.

iPhone X Plus: A new video shows what an iPhone X Plus may look like, reports BGR. The video comes from TouTuber Tailosive Tech and shows a mockup of a device with a 6.5-inch screen. This mockup is based on rumors that Apple will launch a larger version of the iPhone X next year. The video points out that the larger display will result in a larger status bar. It’s possible that this could mean the battery percentage display will be visible on the status bar again.

