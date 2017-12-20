Wednesday Apple Rumors: Universal Apps May Release Next Year

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of universal apps launching in 2018. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Wednesday.

Universal Apps: A recent report claims that Apple will allow for universal apps in 2018, reports Bloomberg. This means that developers will be able to release apps that are the same for the company’s multiple devices. This means that developers could make apps that would work for both iOS and macOS. The tech company is likely hoping that this will push more growth for Mac apps, which currently don’t see as much care as their iOS counterparts.

Display Orders: Apple may be looking to order as many as 200 million flexible OLED panels for 2018, MacRumors noted. This news claims that the tech company will be using these panels on its 2018 iPhone X. However, it is also likely that some of the panels will be for the iPhone X Plus, as well. This same bit of news says that Samsung has also now achieved a 90% yield rate for the OLED panels, which is an improvement over its previous yield rate of 60%.

TV Sales: Apple TV is now available for purchase on Amazon.com, Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AMZN ) website, reports 9to5Mac. The launch of the set-top box comes after the two companies ended a years-long feud. It also resulted in the Amazon Prime Video app coming to the device. Those looking to order the TV from Amazon are out of luck as it is currently out of stock.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.