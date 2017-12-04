Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL ) on again, off again iPhone upgrade super cycle appears to be back on track. A new report suggests that despite early supply constraints, the iPhone X is selling at a breakneck pace, while Apple’s supply chain is now churning out the flagship smartphone.

Add in solid iPhone 8 numbers, and if the company keeps up the pace, it’s going to shatter single-quarter record iPhone sales.

That’s great news for AAPL stock, and with the $999-plus iPhone X in the mix, the average iPhone selling price is also expected to hit record highs.

iPhone Upgrade Super Cycle Struggles

Apple stock hit (then) record highs in the lead up to September’s iPhone event. Why? There’s always the anticipation of new models kicking off a round of upgrades, and each year that results in new record iPhone sales. However, 2017 was supposed to be different.

With an all-new, ultra-premium, 10th anniversary iPhone X set to be released — along with the iPhone 8 — AAPL investors were looking forward to a so-called iPhone upgrade super cycle.

But things quickly appeared to be going south. Apple went with a staggered release. First up was the iPhone 8, and based on early indications (including a virtual lack of lines at Apple stores), demand seemed weaker than expected.

The iPhone X was running into severe supply constraints due to a manufacturing issue at Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS: HNHPF ) — better known as Foxconn — raising concerns that it would be months before iPhone X sales would actually ramp up.

As a result, just a week after the iPhone event, AAPL stock had dropped 8% from its pre-announcement high.

Upgrade Super Cycle back on Track with Record iPhone Sales

Despite a less than ideal launch and frustration overproduction issues, the situation began to turn around.

Apple reported iPhone 8 sales were actually brisk. Availability for the iPhone X began to improve, and not because of lack of demand –production was finally hitting full swing. At the moment, the delivery time for a new iPhone X is only days.

