Monday Apple Rumors: Apple Pay Cash Comes to iOS 11.2

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of Pay Cash launching. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Monday.

Pay Cash: Apple Pay Cash is now available for use in iOS 11.2, reports 9to5Mac. The feature was announced by AAPL earlier this year and allows users to transfer money to each other. It was originally expected to come out back when iOS 11 came out in September. However, it didn’t make it. Despite this, the tech company still promised the feature would be out by the end of the year, and today’s update proves it right.

2011 Mac Mini: Apple now considers the 2011 Mac Mini to be obsolete, MacRumors notes. This change came about at the end of November. As a result, AAPL and its authorized repair centers will no longer be providing service for the device. Despite this change, there are still two areas that the tech company will continue to provide support to these device in. They are California and Turkey.

AirPods Expectations: If estimates are to be believed, the Apple AirPods may perform even better in 2018, reports AppleInsider. KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo is expecting sales of the AirPods to reach between 26 million and 28 million next year. Kuo’s claims mean that AirPod shipments will likely double in 2018. The wireless headphones have been popular enough that AAPL has had trouble keeping up with supply, despite them launching in 2016. However, recent changes to supply may alleviate these troubles.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.