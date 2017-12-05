Tuesday Apple Rumors: watchOS 4.2 is Now Available

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of watchOS 4.2 launching. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Tuesday.

Source: Apple

watchOS 4.2: Owners of the Watch can now upgrade to watchOS 4.2, reports 9to5Mac. The release of this update brings some new features with it. The most important of these is Pay Cash support. This allows owners to use their smartwatches to make transactions between each other with the devices. This can be done through the Messages and Wallet app on the smartwatch. The feature is also available for iPhone and iPad owners in the U.S. with iOS 11.2 on their devices.

iPhone X: Apple is now selling a version of the iPhone X that doesn’t come with a SIM card, MacRumors notes. This change means that customers can now purchase the device without having to tie it down to a carrier. Customers will pay full price for the smartphone at the time of purchase. Ship times for the version of the iPhone X without a SIM card are currently sitting at one week. The device is only available from AAPL’s online store.

Pop Up Archive: A recent report claims that Apple has bought Pop Up Archive, reports AppleInsider. Pop Up Archive is a podcast search engine that allowed users to easily search for podcasts that they have an interest in. However, it is no longer up and running. This is likely due to the acquisition. If true, this may mean that AAPL has an interest in enhancing its own podcast services.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.