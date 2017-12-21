Thursday Apple Rumors: Apple May Be Developing Better Batteries

Leading the Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL ) rumor mill today is news of AAPL working on better batteries. Today, we’ll look at that and other Apple Rumors for Thursday.

Batteries: A recent rumors claims that Apple is working on high-capacity batteries, reports AppleInsider. According to this rumor, the tech company is working to have the batteries ready for the launch of its 2019 iPhone. The reason for the push into high-capacity batteries has to do with AR. Reports say that new AR functions in the company’s 2019 smartphones will require even more power. As a result, AAPL wants to put better batteries in its 2019 iPhone line.

EKG Heart Monitor: A new report claims that Apple is developing an EKG heart monitor, Bloomberg notes. This report claims that the tech company is hoping to include the EKG heart monitor in a future version of its smartwatch. This would be an improvement over the current heart rate monitor in the company’s smartwatches. It would also allow owners to better monitor their hearts for irregular activities without having to buy a device just for that.

iPhone Slowdown: Apple has confirmed that it is slowing down older devices, reports TechCrunch. A statement from the companies clarifies that it started doing this last year with the iPhone 6 line to prevent unexpected shutdowns. The tech company says that this feature is now active in the iPhone 7 as well. The system works by limiting power drain on older batteries, batteries with low charge and when in cold environments. This is why some users are seeing their older smartphones slow down.

As of this writing, William White did not hold a position in any of the aforementioned securities.