Applebee’s Rolls Out $1 Long Island Iced Teas for December

Applebee’s is now selling $1 Long Island Iced Teas.

Applebee’s $1 Long Island Iced Teas, which the chain calls “the Dollar L.I.T.,” are going to be available for customers during the entire month of December. The offer is only available for those that are dining in at its restaurants. The deal is available every day and at any time.

The $1 Long Island Iced Teas from Applebee’s is a nationwide offer from the restaurant chain. However, it does note that the drink may be limited in some areas due to local restrictions and that not all restaurants may participate in the offer.

Applebee’s $1 Long Island Iced Teas are made with a mix of “vodka, rum, gin, tequila, triple sec and sweet & sour mix with a splash of cola.” The restaurant chain also reminds its customers to drink responsibly.

“The Dollar drink is back at Applebee’s just in time for the holidays, and this time, folks can enjoy a $1 Long Island Iced Tea,” Patrick Kirk, Vice President of Beverage Innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement. “The Dollar L.I.T. is kind to your pocket book and a great drink to share with old friends and new ones this holiday season.”

This isn’t the first time that Applebee’s has offered cheap drinks in a effort to draw in customers. Back in October, the restaurant company was offering $1 margaritas to entice lovers of the drink. These drinks were called “Dollaritas” by the restaurant chain and were available every day during the month of October for Neighborhood Appreciation Month.

